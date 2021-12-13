JMU political analyst weighs in on newly proposed Virginia legislative map

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, a proposed Congressional and state legislative map of Virginia was released.

The map was created by two special redistricting experts, one Democrat and one Republican per an order from the State Supreme Court.

“They did something called nesting, which was putting all the state House and Senate districts within Congressional districts. That’s something I’ve never seen done before. In other words, we don’t have Senate districts and House districts crossing Congressional districts,” said Bob Roberts, a political analyst and JMU professor.

The newly proposed map could create problems for some Valley representatives who lead different districts and would now reside in the same district.

“We have three Senate districts in the northern part of the Valley and Mark Obenshain, I believe, lives in Harrisonburg, but it looks like Emmett Hanger also lives in the same district that Obenshain lives in, and so that creates problems,” said Roberts.

26th District Delegate Tony Wilt resides in Broadway, which, under the newly proposed map, would be outside of the district.

“Unlike members of Congress, a member of the House or Senate must live in the district, so they’ll have to make a decision. I think Emmett Hanger and Obenshain that’s gonna be fascinating what they’ll do there and then what Tony Wilt does, in other words, there are plenty of Republicans who would like to run for that seat,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the map doesn’t appear to give an overwhelming advantage to Republicans or Democrats in the state legislature, but instead creates a situation where a few swing districts in the Tidewater area and outside of Richmond will control the balance of power.

“What’s likely to happen for the next decade is you’re going to have some exceptionally close, competitive races in the state in a few seats in the state Senate and a few seats in the House of Delegates and there will be a massive amount of money spent in a relatively small number of House seats, Senate seats, and U.S. congressional seats,” Roberts said.

The proposed map is not final and now goes to the State Supreme Court for review.

