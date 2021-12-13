Advertisement

JMU women’s basketball falls in overtime to West Virginia

JMU women's basketball
JMU women's basketball
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes lost to the Mountaineers 75-68.

The Dukes fall to a 3-7 record on the season. Sophomore Jamia Hazell led the team with 19 points. Sophomore Claire Neff added 14 points while teammate Kiki Jefferson added 12 points for JMU.

The Dukes are back in action on Monday as they face George Mason on the road.

