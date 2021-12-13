Local Red Cross, Salvation Army chapters ready to aid in tornado relief efforts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Relief efforts are underway across the country and here in the Valley to help those communities that were devastated by tornadoes in the Midwest. Local chapters of the Red Cross and Salvation Army are working to contribute to the nationwide response.

The Virginia Red Cross sent out volunteers and emergency response vehicles to Kentucky Monday morning and its volunteers in the Valley are ready to join in.

“We have volunteers in the Harrisonburg area that have put themselves on standby and are ready when the organization calls to ask for those additional volunteers that are gonna be needed over the weeks to come and I have no doubt that as in every one of these major situations volunteers from the Valley will join in the efforts,” said Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says another way that people in the Valley can help the relief efforts is by giving blood as soon as they can.

“By donating blood at a time where we’re having a ten year low on the blood supply in Harrisonburg, that’s not only supporting hospitals in the Shenandoah Valley but it’s supporting the blood supply on a national level which is allowing us to be able to deliver blood into Kentucky and other states that were impacted,” said McNamara.

The Red Cross is working to provide food, supplies, medical care, and emergency shelter to those affected by the tornadoes. Jonathan McNamara says volunteers from the Valley will play a pivotal role in long-term recovery efforts that will take weeks or even months.

You can donate to the Red Cross’s relief efforts here.

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County is collecting monetary donations as well and the organization is committed to helping those affected by the tornadoes however they can.

“If they need food, blankets, kits to help clean up and all that, but mostly right now it’s to just important to be there for the people in these difficult times, just to know that if they need help the salvation army is there to help in whatever way possible,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County.

Captain Gitau and his team also have their mobile unit ready to go at a moments notice should they get the call from the larger Salvation Army to help.

“We are all on standby right now to wait and see, if need be teams will be deployed in phases to go and help and assist the communities in Kentucky and other areas that have been affected,” said Gitau.

You can donate to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts here.

