Over 1,100 blankets collected in ‘Blanketing the Valley’ Initiative

“We are so overwhelmed with the success of Blanketing the Valley,” said Jay Webb, General Manager and News Director of WHSV.

For the month of November, you helped us to collect blankets to keep members of the community in need warm this winter. From the Salvation Army, to Cargill in Dayton and at our WHSV studios in Downtown Harrisonburg.

In a final count, we are so happy to announce our grand total of over 1,100 blankets collected.

“It was amazing to see how the community came behind us and to bring all those blankets to us,” said Captain Harold Gitau, the Corps Office with the Salvation Army.

Blankets are now being sorted at the Salvation Army and will soon be distributed to anyone in need.

“Right now through our social services, anyone who comes in and needs a blanket is given one. On the 16th of December during the Christmas toy drive-thru pick-up, everyone will be getting a blanket,” said Captain Harold Gitau.

“This community is so giving. We continue to see that whether it is Blanketing the Valley, Toy Convoy, Dancing with the Stars...this community always shows up. And for this first-ever blanket drive we could not be more happy with the success of it and it’s going to make a lot of people very warm this winter,” said Webb.

