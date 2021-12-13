A pleasant week

MONDAY: Cold this morning with temperatures rising in the 30s. Wall-to-wall sunshine today and temperatures will be quite mild, which will be the theme of the week. A very pleasant December day with high temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. A great day to spend some time outside!

With clear skies this evening, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Clear and cold overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and a few spots near 30.

TUESDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine again today with high pressure right overhead, keeping things quiet. Highs temperatures again in the mid to upper 50s. Another very nice December day.

Clear in the evening which will again allow temperatures to quickly drop after sunset into the 40s. A few clouds will move in overnight. A cold night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s. High clouds build in for today, which will keep temperatures down just a touch from the past couple of days. We’ll call it filtered sunshine at times through the afternoon. Still quite pleasant, however, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and not as cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: High pressure will begin to move offshore to end the week, and this will allow more southerly flow to bring even warmer temperatures to the area. Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s. A fantastic day to enjoy time outside. Overnight, a front will stall out near the area, and this may trigger a stray shower, but most of us will stay completely dry. A chilly night, but not nearly as cold. Lows in the low to mid 40s with a good amount of cloud cover.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start as temperatures start off rather mild with temperatures in the 50s by mid-morning. There is quite a bit of uncertainty regarding exactly where the front will stall out near the region. This may keep a few showers around the area, especially late. Anything we do so see would be light and spotty, so not expecting much moisture. More clouds than sun around for today and staying pleasant for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few areas right at 60. Overnight, a stray shower and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Generally cloudy today as the nearby front begins to push into the area today. We’ll keep you updated on timing throughout the week. Another warm day with highs in the upper 50s for West Virginia areas and into the low 60s for the Valley. As the front crosses the area, we will see temperatures begin to drop. Again, we’ll keep you posted on timing. A colder night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold for the morning with temperatures slowly rising into the 40s. Lots of sunshine today with a few passing clouds. Much cooler as afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

