Plenty to see up in the sky this week

(WHSV) - December rolls on and it’s one of the busier weeks up in the sky. All sorts of things happening: a full moon, a big meteor shower, and more planet viewing opportunities.

Losing Daylight

Date Sunrise Sunset Total Daylight Monday, December 13th 7:24 am 4:55 pm 9 hours, 31 minutes Sunday, December 19th 7:28 am 4:57 pm 9 hours, 29 minutes

While sunrises are occurring later and later in the morning, sunsets are now moving very slowly later in the evening. The sun will set next Sunday, December 19th three minutes later in the evening than it did at its earliest point. (4:54 pm)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Sunday, December 19th, 6:19 am 7 min 54° above SW above ENE Friday, December 17th, 6:18 am 5 min 17° above S above E

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon Saturday, December 18th, 11:35 pm Third Quarter Moon Sunday, December 26th, 9:23 pm New Moon Sunday, January 2nd, 1:33 pm First Quarter Moon Sunday, January 9th, 1:11 pm

Full Moon Saturday night

The next full moon will be Saturday, December 18th, at 11:35 pm and is known as the Cold Moon due to cold temperatures, pretty self explanatory. Another name for the December full moon is the Long Night’s Moon since it stays dark the longest this month. What’s interesting about December’s full moon is the trajectory. The moon’s height is opposite of the sun’s height which means in December, a lower angled sun creates a higher angle moon. This means the moon will be higher in the sky.

This month's moon is called the Cold Moon (whsv)

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday, December 14th, the Geminids meteor shower will peak very early in the morning. Geminids are special because they are bright, colorful, and slower in the sky which creates a better opportunity for viewing. The Geminids meteor shower will start Monday evening until dawn Tuesday morning. The peak of this meteor shower will be around 2am where up to 120 meteors could be produced per hour. The meteor shower can happen anywhere in the sky. There is a catch however. The moon will be very bright in the sky but will set around 3am. A bright moon makes it harder to view any kind of meteor shower.

One of the biggest meteor showers of the year, capable of producing 120 meteors per hour (whsv)

On Wednesday, December 15th, the almost full moon will be nearly a fist’s width to the right of Uranus in the eastern sky. The Moon and Uranus will spread out as the night progresses as the Moon will then move to the lower left of the planet. By dawn, both of these will be in the western sky. With the moon being bright, this may hinder visibility.

The planet and moon will be next to each other through the night Wednesday (whsv)

On Friday, December 17th, the planet Venus will reach its minimum separation from Jupiter and Saturn. You can view the three planets in the sky after dusk with Venus being the brightest in the sky. Jupiter and Saturn will be more faint.

Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will be close to each other up in the sky (whsv)

