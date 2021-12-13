Advertisement

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, Texas, about 25 miles west of Houston.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came,” he said. “Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.

One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Virginia Department of Corrections (NBC12)
Supreme Court of Virginia denies stay & petition by VADOC outgoing medical services contractor
On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted...
Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest
Augusta County Public Schools
ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverly Manor Middle School
James Madison is preparing for another Friday night FCS Playoff game.
JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal set for Friday night
A Mount Jackson man claims that water runoff the town’s solar farm has caused erosion and...
Mount Jackson man claims solar farm water runoff is damaging fiancée’s property

Latest News

In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial enters second week with medical examiner to testify
Ben's Overnight Forecast 12/12/2021
Ben's Overnight Forecast 12/12/2021
Waning Gibbous 11-24
Plenty to see up in the sky this week
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Teen accused in Michigan high school shooting due in court