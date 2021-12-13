Advertisement

Ultrasound treatment at UVA helps treat tremors

Dr. Jeffrey Elias with a patient
Dr. Jeffrey Elias with a patient(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has an ultrasound treatment changing the lives of people with tremors.

For years, health systems have used invasive brain surgery for tremor correction.

The ultrasound is especially helpful because no incision is made, but rather completed while a patient is wide awake.

Dr. Jeffrey Elias is a UVA neurosurgeon. He has patients that can attest to the treatment’s efficiency.

“They’ve been dealing with tremor for decades, sometimes all their life, and we can sometimes stop it in just minutes,” Elias said.

Patients can confirm throughout the process that it’s working, instead of finding out after surgery.

He says people have traveled from around the world to receive this treatment.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating incidents at Beverly Manor Middle School
A Mount Jackson man claims that water runoff the town’s solar farm has caused erosion and...
Mount Jackson man claims solar farm water runoff is damaging fiancée’s property
The Virginia Department of Corrections (NBC12)
Supreme Court of Virginia denies stay & petition by VADOC outgoing medical services contractor
On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted...
Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest
Woodstock Fire Department assisted in the rescue
Crews rescue Shenandoah County man trapped in ditch

Latest News

Winchester family has started a dog dessert businesses as a way to help their son deal with his...
Winchester teen creates dog dessert business, raising money for service dog training
Earlier this week. a proposed congressional and state legislative map of Virginia was released....
JMU political analyst weighs in on newly proposed Virginia legislative map
JMU 68, WVU 75 - Dec. 12, 2021
JMU women's basketball
JMU women’s basketball falls in overtime to West Virginia