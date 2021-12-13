Ultrasound treatment at UVA helps treat tremors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has an ultrasound treatment changing the lives of people with tremors.

For years, health systems have used invasive brain surgery for tremor correction.

The ultrasound is especially helpful because no incision is made, but rather completed while a patient is wide awake.

Dr. Jeffrey Elias is a UVA neurosurgeon. He has patients that can attest to the treatment’s efficiency.

“They’ve been dealing with tremor for decades, sometimes all their life, and we can sometimes stop it in just minutes,” Elias said.

Patients can confirm throughout the process that it’s working, instead of finding out after surgery.

He says people have traveled from around the world to receive this treatment.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.