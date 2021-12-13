Advertisement

Woman celebrates 109th birthday with family and friends

Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in...
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Saturday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama celebrated her 109th birthday with family and friends this weekend.

The red carpet was rolled out for Carrie Reynolds as she had a special lunch at her favorite restaurant, Captain D’s, according to WTVY.

Reynolds said she felt like she was reliving her sweet 16.

Last year, the family threw her a drive-by parade to social distance due to COVID-19. They say this year they are happy they were able to get together and celebrate a little closer.

“It is truly a blessing, I’ve been knowing her since the 70s and I didn’t have a grandmother around and my family just adopted her as our grandmom and she adopted my kids also,” Juanita Andrews said. “And there’s two special people, she is one of them at 109, and my next one is my dad who turned 105 last Saturday.”

Reynolds has lived through many historical events, including the Spanish Flu, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II.

Her secret to living a long, fulfilled life is “working hard and tending to your business.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Public Schools
ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverley Manor Middle School
The Virginia Department of Corrections (NBC12)
Supreme Court of Virginia denies stay & petition by VADOC outgoing medical services contractor
On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted...
Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest
James Madison is preparing for another Friday night FCS Playoff game.
JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal set for Friday night
Earlier this week. a proposed congressional and state legislative map of Virginia was released....
JMU political analyst weighs in on newly proposed Virginia legislative map

Latest News

This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Shots fired on Charlotte, NC, high school campus; police responding
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
Our Community Place
Community Spotlight: Our Community Place
HFD: “Coats for Kids” campaign is a success