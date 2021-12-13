Advertisement

World War II Veteran celebrates 97th birthday

Charles Neighbor is a full time resident of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, but...
Charles Neighbor is a full time resident of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, but enjoyed a party on the patio Monday for his birthday.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Throughout his lifetime, Chuck Neighbor has celebrated a few birthdays.

Monday’s celebration at Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had all the normal makings of a party, from cake, cards, presents, and guests.

But it was the time spent reflecting that made this celebration one to remember.

“I think about what I was doing when I was 19, it was nothing compared to storming the beaches of Normandy,” laughed Keith Neighbor, Chuck’s son.

A Kansas native, Chuck was drafted into World War II as a teenager, and took on one of the most dangerous jobs.

“In 1944, June the 6th, he was a flame thrower, which was the first guy that the enemy wanted to take out,” said Morris Bennett, an associate member of the 29th division post 64 association.

Neighbor was a member of the famous 29th Infantry Division, the same division as the Bedford boys.

Life-threatening injuries, sent him away from the front lines and into a new life, one that would include a wife of 50 years and four children, including Keith, his second oldest.

“To know that he’s loved and appreciated, and all the hard work that he did, saving this country during World War II and also raising us as children,” said Keith.

While its impossible to know when something will be the last, its important to celebrate it as such.

“Because he has lived a life worth celebrating,” said Keith.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Public Schools
ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverley Manor Middle School
The Virginia Department of Corrections (NBC12)
Supreme Court of Virginia denies stay & petition by VADOC outgoing medical services contractor
On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted...
Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest
AG Mark Herring holds Waynesboro Marathon accountable for price gouging at the pump
James Madison is preparing for another Friday night FCS Playoff game.
JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal set for Friday night

Latest News

Governor Northam announces massive funding for broadband access
Virginia governor announces massive funding for broadband access
The City of Staunton inside the Rita Wilson Council Chambers at City Hall in downtown Staunton.
Staunton to review design guidelines for city entrances
Knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia this holiday season
Knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia this holiday season
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Augusta Health. (WHSV)
One year later: The push for COVID-19 vaccines continues
Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center
JLARC study highlights disparities in Virginia’s juvenile justice system