Amtrak temporarily suspends employee vaccine mandate

Amtrak’s BOGO deal ended for now.
Amtrak says it will temporarily suspend a vaccine mandate for employees.(tcw-ksla)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - Amtrak says it will temporarily suspend a vaccine mandate for employees.

The company also said it no longer expects to cut some services next month.

Amtrak will now allow unvaccinated employees to opt into a COVID testing program.

As of right now, fewer than 500 Amtrak employees are not vaccinated.

This move comes after the railroad told Congress last week it would need to reduce services due to the mandate.

