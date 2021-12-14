Crash in Stuarts Draft injures two

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad announced on Facebook that two of their members were hurt by the motor vehicle crash that occurred Monday night on Rt. 340.

Virginia Ruth Davis is one member involved. Member Sarah Howard’s mother, Beth Forbes Howard, was also involved. Both are at UVA with life-threatening injuries but stable at this time.

The rescue squad addressed multiple people who were asking how they can help. Anyone interested can donate to Sarah’s Venmo shown above to help with upcoming medical costs for both parties.

That is all the information given at this time. Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad says they appreciate the community’s prayers and concerns.

