The Giant Company donates 300 hams and $5,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The holiday season is here and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing to help thousands of families in need across the Valley.

The Giant Company is lending a helping hand by donating 300 hams to BRAFB.

The hams are just one part of the company’s donation. Martin’s employees presented the food bank with a check of $5,000, and also donated 100 gingerbread houses and Martin’s employees also volunteered to pack food boxes for those in need.

“We’re serving about 118,000 people per month and really need all the help that we can get to do that every day,” Michael McKee BRAFB CEO explained.

McKee says while we may be in a better place than we were in 2020, we are not out of the woods yet.

“People are still struggling financially. The economy has not recovered for everyone, especially women, single moms, low income or low wage jobs. There is a lot to do there. We really want the community to support what we are doing, through the holidays and beyond,” McKee added.

Before the donation of gingerbread houses, members of the community including WHSV’s Chelsea Church and Tara Todd from our sister station in Charlottesville participated in a Gingerbread House Build-Off.

