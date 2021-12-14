Harrisonburg pastor asking for help to get clothes to tornado victims

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg pastor is asking for the community’s help to deliver clothes to those affected by the devastating tornadoes in the Midwest.

“When I woke up this morning I reached in my drawer and immediately when I felt the desire to put on my clothes, I reached for them and they were there and I want that same thing for them, I want them to get back what they’ve lost, but I need your help,” said Pastor John Barmore of Zion Ministries in Harrisonburg.

Barmore has three storage units filled with boxes of clothes and accessories that have been donated and collected, and he wants to donate them all to the tornado victims but he has no way to transport them to affected areas.

“If someone pulls up with a box truck I’m taking off from work and we’re driving to Kentucky, it’s just that simple it’s not a whole lot of uhs, ands, and buts, I want them there now, I want them there as soon as possible,” said Barmore.

Zion Ministries is a relatively small group that doesn’t have the money to ship all the clothes or a large enough vehicle to transport them all, but after seeing the devastation caused by the tornadoes, Barmore hopes people will come together to help those in need.

“It woke me up to a point where I said to myself the pandemic should’ve taught us all something and if nothing else, we need each other, and with needing each other we have to do this thing together,” he said.

Barmore, who has ties to the Midwest and lived in St. Louis for 20 years, says seeing all the destruction hits close to home.

“To have something one day and to not have anything at all the next day, I can only imagine what that’s like, it definitely touched my heart,” he said.

Barmore hopes to either raise enough money to ship all of the clothes to Kentucky or find someone with a large enough truck to drive them there.

He asks anyone who may be able to help to contact him at 434-960-7570.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.