Hathaway Inc. looking to donate items to those in need in Kentucky

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Hathaway Inc., a packaging company that supplies industrial packaging, food service needs and janitorial supplies, is stepping up to help those in Kentucky that were affected by the deadly tornadoes over the weekend.

Hathaway Inc. says that during the pandemic the company has accumulated cleaning products such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, as well as food service items that it plans to ship as soon as it can find a partner to help transport the products to Kentucky.

“Because we did well during that time, we got an overstock of inventory now that we’d like to donate and put that in people’s hands that need them at this point in Kentucky,” said Ramsey Hathaway, Vice President of Hathaway Inc. “It’s just the right thing to do at this point.”

Hathaway said that they are currently looking for someone who can be a collaborator and team up with them to help ship products from Waynesboro to Kentucky.

If you or someone you know is able to help in the process, Hathaway said you can reach out through hathawaypaper.com.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.