Advertisement

Knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia this holiday season

Knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia this holiday season
Knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia this holiday season(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season underway, many will be gathering with their loved ones who they may not have seen in a while.

Taylor Lee, program manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, said it’s important to know the warning signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia in a loved one, like memory loss, changes in behavior, or changes in the way they were functioning before.

“It certainly is going to come up during the holidays where we all kind of gather around a little more than we do daily so I just say be very mindful of that and if you notice something, don’t let it go,” Lee said. “The best prevention or the best treatment for any of this is to be proactive as opposed to reactive.”

Lee said the Alzheimer’s Association has resources on how to start the conversation.

For families who have a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Lee advises taking the holidays on a case-by-case basis for what works for each family, and make sure to meet your loved one where they are.

Lee said it’s a good idea to be mindful of the environment and provide the person with places they can go to if need be.

And for the loved ones of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Lee said you may want to take time to recharge, too.

You can find more information and additional resources here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Public Schools
ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverley Manor Middle School
The Virginia Department of Corrections (NBC12)
Supreme Court of Virginia denies stay & petition by VADOC outgoing medical services contractor
On Saturday downtown Harrisonburg was buzzing as the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance hosted...
Harrisonburg holds first ever Winter Wonderfest
AG Mark Herring holds Waynesboro Marathon accountable for price gouging at the pump
James Madison is preparing for another Friday night FCS Playoff game.
JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal set for Friday night

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Augusta Health. (WHSV)
One year later: The push for COVID-19 vaccines continues
Dr. Kornegay is set to retire at the end of the week.
Health Director of Central Shenandoah Health District set to retire this week
Dr. Jeffrey Elias with a patient
Ultrasound treatment at UVA helps treat tremors
Flu shot
UVA Health doctors discuss leading flu strain