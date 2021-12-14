Knowing the signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the holiday season underway, many will be gathering with their loved ones who they may not have seen in a while.

Taylor Lee, program manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, said it’s important to know the warning signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia in a loved one, like memory loss, changes in behavior, or changes in the way they were functioning before.

“It certainly is going to come up during the holidays where we all kind of gather around a little more than we do daily so I just say be very mindful of that and if you notice something, don’t let it go,” Lee said. “The best prevention or the best treatment for any of this is to be proactive as opposed to reactive.”

Lee said the Alzheimer’s Association has resources on how to start the conversation.

For families who have a loved one living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Lee advises taking the holidays on a case-by-case basis for what works for each family, and make sure to meet your loved one where they are.

Lee said it’s a good idea to be mindful of the environment and provide the person with places they can go to if need be.

And for the loved ones of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Lee said you may want to take time to recharge, too.

You can find more information and additional resources here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.