Advertisement

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

By MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also confirmed Tuesday that the pill delivered on promising early results in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The updates come as U.S. regulators are expected to soon decide on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing drug from Merck.

If authorized, the pills would be the first COVID-19 drugs that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for high-risk adults but is also studying the drug in lower-risk adults.

The company said the drug missed a key study goal in ongoing testing of those patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
AG Mark Herring holds Waynesboro Marathon accountable for price gouging at the pump
Broadway
Crash closes part of South Main St. in Broadway
Woman pleads guilty to helping hide body in homeless camp
Augusta County Public Schools
ACSO identifies students responsible for threats against Beverley Manor Middle School

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/14/2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/14/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/14/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 12/14/2021
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron, study says