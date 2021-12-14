Portion of Port Republic Rd. crash cleared

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The crash east of I-81 on Port Republic Rd. near Devon Ln. is clear as of Tuesday, 4:24 p.m., according to VDOT.

On VA-253 in the City of Harrisonburg, in the vicinity of Devon Ln., motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

All east lanes are closed. The west left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Harrisonburg PD are on the scene of the incident, according to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.

