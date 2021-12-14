Staunton to review design guidelines for city entrances

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council and the Planning Commission are having a joint meeting Tuesday to talk about the city’s entrance corridor overlay districts.

There are 13 entrances into the Queen City, and design standards for them all when it comes to utilities, buildings, facades, signs, lighting and more.

The city is just getting started reviewing those guidelines.

“We want to make sure that they’re serving their purpose which is to be very aesthetically beautiful for our citizens that live here and our guests that visit, functional as far as traffic is concerned, but also business friendly,” Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said.

The special work session also includes a presentation of a water and sewer extension study for Uniontown.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, at Staunton City Hall.

