Water Control Board approves MVP stream crossing permit

The vote was in favor 3-2.
(Source: WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - During a key hearing Tuesday, the State Water Control Board approved a Mountain Valley Pipeline stream crossing permit with a vote of 3-2.

The seven-member State Water Control Board was represented by five that were present in Richmond Tuesday to consider the key permit MVP needed to cross more than 200 streams and wetlands in the Commonwealth.

Opponents have argued that a multitude of violations are proof that it cannot be done safely.

Tune to WDBJ7 Tuesday evening and night for further details regarding the approved permit.

