4-year-old cancer patient celebrated with Christmas parade

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Santa Claus paid an emergency visit to a 4-year-old girl undergoing cancer treatment in the Acorn Ridge Court neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Ava Thomas was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, known as Medulloblastoma, in early September. She has since had surgery and completed 30 days of chemo and radiation.

Ava still has a long road ahead, but her neighbors decided to celebrate her with a personalized Christmas parade outside of her home.

The entire Acorn Ridge neighborhood sang Christmas carols outside of Ava’s home as Santa arrived on a Chesterfield fire engine, escorted by several emergency responders and Virginia State Troopers to deliver everything on her Christmas list.

“I wouldn’t be Santa if I didn’t,” Santa said. “She made our whole year and she helped bring the community together this year so we’re just happy to do the smallest little things to help her.”

“I love the Doorables and LOL’s and the Hatchimals,” Ava said. “That was pretty cool.”

Ava’s mother Kassi Thomas didn’t know the celebration would be so involved and says she’s grateful that the community could come out to give her daughter a day she could cherish forever.

“She’s been through a lot so far and she still has a long way to go so we just want to give her the most happiness and joy she can have because she deserves every ounce of it,” Thomas said. “What we’ve learned throughout this experience is just to cherish every day and focus on all the good and hold on to all of those.”

Thomas says Christmas has been taken care of, but Ava still has a long journey ahead. If you would like to help support Ava you can do so HERE.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

