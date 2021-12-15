Advertisement

9 calves killed in Richlands Dairy Farm barn fire

Richlands Dairy Farm
Richlands Dairy Farm(Richlands Dairy Farm)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A Dinwiddie farm is working to clean up what’s left after a fire tore through one of the barns Tuesday night.

A 20-stall barn went up in flames at Richlands Dairy Farm, killing nine calves.

Crews used thousands of gallons of water to put out the blaze, but everything was lost.

An operator of the farm said she’s still in shock over what happened.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This story will be updated.

