Argument, punch caught on video at school board meeting about mascot in Connecticut

According to a video, a fight broke out between a board of education member and a Glastonbury...
According to a video, a fight broke out between a board of education member and a Glastonbury resident.(Source: Rileigh Queen/Facebook/WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek, Rob Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fight broke out at a board of education meeting in Glastonbury over changing the school’s mascot.

The altercation was caught on video Tuesday night, WFSB reported.

Note that the video linked below contains offensive language.

According to the video, the fight happened between a board of education member and a Glastonbury resident.

The two people involved stood nearly nose-to-nose for an argument. It happened during a meeting recess.

Seconds later, the board member could be seen pushing the man, who then punched the board member in the face with so much force that the board member actually fell to the ground.

In the chaotic seconds that followed, people separated the two.

The board pulled the plug on the meeting at that point.

The meeting was held to discuss reverting the school’s mascot back to the tomahawk. Last year, the district got rid of its tomahawk logo and replaced it with a “guardians” mascot.

The reason for the meeting was that a petition argued that the public didn’t get enough input in the decision-making process since in-person meetings didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no decision on Tuesday night because of the meeting’s abrupt end.

Wednesday morning, the focus of the people in Glastonbury appeared to be on the punch, not the logo.

Superintendent Alan Bookman sent a statement to the school community after the meeting, saying in part, “The Board of Education welcomes public comment and appreciates that there will always be passionate testimony when controversial issues are considered. But it is critical that we listen to each other with respect and follow meeting rules so that everyone can be heard.”

No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

