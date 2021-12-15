Brent Berry Family Community Food Drive collecting donations for 14th year

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Community Family Food Drive is underway in the Shenandoah Valley for its 14th year.

Bucky Berry said he and his family enjoy helping out their community.

“What it means to me? I know I’ve helped 40,000 families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County from going hungry,” Berry said.

All donations stay local and will go to the Salvation Army.

You can find a school bus outside of Bridgewater Foods where donations are piling up and inside the store, community members can purchase $10 bags of donations for the efforts.

The food drive is more than an annual event for the Berry family, it’s a passion.

“We’re here 12 hours a day, snow or shine. 12 hours a day is like 12 seconds when you’re helping somebody,” Berry said.

Organizations throughout the Shenandoah Valley are helping Berry’s efforts including several police departments.

Members of the Broadway Police Department and the Broadway FFA chapter have a trailer outside of the Walmart in Timberville collecting donations, too.

“It’s an honor to be a part of something like this. Just working with the community, see us out helping with this drive, and being able to talk to them, it’s great being a part of this,” Cpl. Kelsey Corder with the Broadway Police Department said.

Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller said it has been great to see the community come together for the drive.

“We’ve got donations,” he said. “The trailer we’re standing on is donated by Hart’s Towing. Pilgrims Pride has donated cash. The Town of Broadway has donated cash and it has been absolutely amazing because we have not been here but six days and we have the trailer halfway full,” Miller said. “Our goal was to fill it and I feel very confident that we are going to reach that goal and maybe exceed it.”

Katie Payne, President of the Broadway FFA chapter, said she wanted to get involved in the food drive to serve the community.

“It’s just an amazing thing to be in such a giving community and being around so many just generous people in the Valley,” Payne said.

There are 18 locations around the Shenandoah Valley where you can drop of donations.

The food drive goes through January 5 and on January 6, the Berry family will be joined by law enforcement and other volunteers to distribute the donations at the Harrisonburg Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.