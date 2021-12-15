Advertisement

Charlottesville man giving back after dog went missing for days

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is reunited with his dog after she went missing for 13 days.

Jay Hightman says he and Nali were out on a stroll near Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Ivy when the dog saw a deer and took off running.

After multiple Facebook posts, cameras set up around the area, a trap, and an app, Nali was safely found.

“Time is everything, and especially this time of the year when you have lows well below freezing in the 20s, being able to get your pet back quickly is what matters,” Hightman said.

Now Hightman says he is planning on teaming up the the SPCA to raise awareness about what to do first if your dog goes missing.

“It’s really important to get the word out quickly to put posters up, get in touch with the SPCA. For me, this was a incredibly hard, but fast learning process,” Hightman said.

