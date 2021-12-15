City council approves fuel station at downtown Harrisonburg 7/11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a vote by Harrisonburg City Council on Tuesday night, a gas station will officially be coming to downtown Harrisonburg.

The 7/11 location on North Mason Street will be upgraded to add six fuel pumps, an enhanced sidewalk, a convenience store with hot food, fresh food, and bakery. The location will also add electric vehicle charging stations.

“To me, the compromise is, if this neighborhood needs a fuel station, at least we’re also adding the EV chargers and the fast chargers that are going to put Harrisonburg on the map,” Councilmember Laura Dent said. “People will come not only from all over town, but they’ll come off the interstate to park at that 7/11 and charge their vehicles for half an hour.”

This project was years in the making and included community meetings, resubmitting proposals, as well as meeting with Mayor Deanna Reed, leadership from the Northeast Neighborhood Association, and the former Harrisonburg police chief to hear the neighborhood’s concerns and suggestions.

Feedback from the community pointed out security concerns. To address those concerns, 7/11 added security fencing, added lighting, added cameras, and reduced vegetation, especially between the location and the AutoZone next door, to deter people from loitering.

7/11 representatives asked for eight fuel pumps at this location, but Harrisonburg City Council agreed to compromise with six instead.

The decision did not come quickly for council members, who had a length conversation, asking many questions to several representatives from 7/11 and the City Attorney.

