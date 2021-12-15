Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is starting a new program: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL).

DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, age-appropriate books to all children age 0-5, regardless of family income, in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.

The purpose of the program is to create excitement about reading and build literacy by providing children their own library of high quality books, according to a TCFHR press release.

TCFHR is teaming up with community leaders, programs, businesses, schools and nonprofits to increase outreach and raise funds for this new program. Old Dominion Realty and F&M Bank have each contributed and posted a challenge to other local businesses to support the program.

Interested donors and sponsors wanting to support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library initiative can send a check to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County at P.O. Box 1068, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or donate via their website.

For questions on how to give, call TCFHR at (540) 432-3863.

