Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is expanding
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is expanding(KWCH)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is starting a new program: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL).

DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, age-appropriate books to all children age 0-5, regardless of family income, in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.

The purpose of the program is to create excitement about reading and build literacy by providing children their own library of high quality books, according to a TCFHR press release.

TCFHR is teaming up with community leaders, programs, businesses, schools and nonprofits to increase outreach and raise funds for this new program. Old Dominion Realty and F&M Bank have each contributed and posted a challenge to other local businesses to support the program.

Interested donors and sponsors wanting to support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library initiative can send a check to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County at P.O. Box 1068, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or donate via their website.

For questions on how to give, call TCFHR at (540) 432-3863.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone interested can donate to Sarah’s Venmo shown above to help with upcoming medical costs...
VSP investigating three-vehicle crash in Stuarts Draft
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians
On I-81 at mile marker 251.8 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
Crash on the interstate in Rockingham County causes delays
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

Sophia Williams and Tyler Balint from Rockingham Ballet Theatre, perform parts of The Nutcracker.
Rockingham Ballet Theatre prepares annual Nutcracker performance
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,135 Wednesday
Augusta County Library
Free rapid COVID tests available at Augusta County Library and Staunton Public Library
Harrisonburg City Public Schools bus.
Harrisonburg school board extends Exigency Plan, 1-hour shortened school day for remainder of school year