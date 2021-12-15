Free rapid COVID tests available at Augusta County Library and Staunton Public Library

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Just in time for holiday gatherings, the Augusta County Library and the Staunton Public Library are partnering with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to offer free rapid at-home COVID test kits available for pick-up.

“This partnership is a great way to make at-home testing widely available in the area so individuals have the opportunity to know their COVID status before being around friends and loved ones for the holidays,” said Jennifer Brown, director of the Augusta County Library.

Augusta County Library:

Available at Fishersville Main Library, Churchville Branch Library, Stuarts Draft Library Station and Weyers Cave Library Station.

Please call ahead to pick up your test at curbside. The phone numbers for each participating location may be found on the library’s website: www.augustacountylibrary.org/locations-and-hours/

See website or social media for more information: www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org

Staunton Public Library:

Available at Staunton Public Library via curbside

Call (540) 332-3902 upon arrival to pick up your COVID test kit - See website for more information: www.StauntonLibrary.org

No library card is required to pick up your at-home COVID test kits. To use the at-home COVID test kit you will need the following:

Valid photo ID

Internet connection

Internet-enabled device to take the test with a teleproctor

If you are sick, please do not come to library buildings to pick up your tests. Have a friend or family member pick the test up on your behalf. Testing kits are available while supplies last.

Please note that library staff cannot provide any medical information. Should you have any questions, please contact the VDH at 1-877-829-4682.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.