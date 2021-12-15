JMU Football 2021 Early Signing Class
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team signed 19 players during the start of college football’s Early Signing Period on Wednesday.
JMU Football - 2021 Early Signing Class Details
19 Players (15 high school, 3 FBS transfers, 1 international)
Offense: 10 players (1 quarterback, 3 running backs, 2 wide receivers, 4 offensive lineman)
Defense: 8 players (3 defensive lineman, 2 linebackers, 1 cornerback, 2 safeties)
Special Teams: 1 player (1 punter)
High School Recruits by State: Virginia - 7, Delaware - 2, Maryland - 2, North Carolina - 2, New Jersey - 1, Tennessee - 1
“We are excited to welcome the 19 newest members of the JMU football program,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said in a press release. “I’d like to thank our coaching staff and all those involved in putting together this signing class, as we prepare for our transition to the FBS level and Sun Belt Conference next season. We’re excited for the future of JMU football but still focused on what’s directly in front of us, finishing our FCS run with a one more national championship.”
Alonza Barnett - Quarterback
Grimsley High School - Greensboro, North Carolina
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals
AJ Davis - Running Back
University of Pittsburgh transfer
991 rushing yards, 354 receiving yards, 7 TDs in five seasons at Pitt
Wayne Knight - Running Back
Smyrna High School - Smyrna, Delaware
Rodney Nelson - Running Back
Franklin High School - Reisterstown, Maryland
Anthony Johnson - Wide Receiver
Burlington Township High School - Burlington, New Jersey
According to Rivals: Had offers from Stony Brook & Central Connecticut State
Jayden Mines - Wide Receiver
Patrick Henry High School - Ashburn, Virginia
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals
Wesley Bostic - Offensive Lineman
Prince George High School - Prince George, Virginia
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals
Joseph Simmons - Offensive Lineman
Salesianum High School - Dover, Delaware
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals with multiple FBS offers
Carter Sweazie - Offensive Lineman
Stone Bridge High School - Ashburn, Virginia
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals with multiple FBS offers
Carter Miller - Offensive Lineman
Ravenwood High School - Brentwood, Tennessee
Ike Thompson - Defensive Lineman
Life Christian Academy - Midlothian, Virginia
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals
Tyrique Tucker - Defensive Lineman
Life Christian Academy - Norfolk, Virginia
According to Rivals: Had offers from Fordham & Norfolk State
Amar Thomas - Defensive Lineman
Wise High School - Upper Marlboro, Maryland
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals with multiple FBS Power Five offers
Aiden Fisher - Linebacker
Riverbend High School - Fredericksburg, Virginia
According to Rivals: Had offers from Army & Navy
Trent Hendrick - Linebacker
St. Christopher’s School - Richmond, Virginia
According to Rivals: Had multiple FBS offers
Justin Eaglin - Cornerback
Pine Forest High School - Spring Lake, North Carolina
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals
Deon Jones - Safety
Boston College transfer
42 total tackles, two fumble recoveries in 2020
Jarius Reimonenq - Safety
Arkansas State transfer
67 total tackles, two interceptions in 2021
Hugo Nash - Punter
Scotch College - Melbourne, Australia
Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals
