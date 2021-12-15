HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team signed 19 players during the start of college football’s Early Signing Period on Wednesday.

JMU Football - 2021 Early Signing Class Details

19 Players (15 high school, 3 FBS transfers, 1 international)

Offense: 10 players (1 quarterback, 3 running backs, 2 wide receivers, 4 offensive lineman)

Defense: 8 players (3 defensive lineman, 2 linebackers, 1 cornerback, 2 safeties)

Special Teams: 1 player (1 punter)

High School Recruits by State: Virginia - 7, Delaware - 2, Maryland - 2, North Carolina - 2, New Jersey - 1, Tennessee - 1

“We are excited to welcome the 19 newest members of the JMU football program,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said in a press release. “I’d like to thank our coaching staff and all those involved in putting together this signing class, as we prepare for our transition to the FBS level and Sun Belt Conference next season. We’re excited for the future of JMU football but still focused on what’s directly in front of us, finishing our FCS run with a one more national championship.”

Alonza Barnett - Quarterback

Grimsley High School - Greensboro, North Carolina

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals

AJ Davis - Running Back

University of Pittsburgh transfer

991 rushing yards, 354 receiving yards, 7 TDs in five seasons at Pitt

Wayne Knight - Running Back

Smyrna High School - Smyrna, Delaware

Rodney Nelson - Running Back

Franklin High School - Reisterstown, Maryland

Anthony Johnson - Wide Receiver

Burlington Township High School - Burlington, New Jersey

According to Rivals: Had offers from Stony Brook & Central Connecticut State

Jayden Mines - Wide Receiver

Patrick Henry High School - Ashburn, Virginia

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals

Wesley Bostic - Offensive Lineman

Prince George High School - Prince George, Virginia

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals

Joseph Simmons - Offensive Lineman

Salesianum High School - Dover, Delaware

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals with multiple FBS offers

Carter Sweazie - Offensive Lineman

Stone Bridge High School - Ashburn, Virginia

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals with multiple FBS offers

Carter Miller - Offensive Lineman

Ravenwood High School - Brentwood, Tennessee

Ike Thompson - Defensive Lineman

Life Christian Academy - Midlothian, Virginia

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals

Tyrique Tucker - Defensive Lineman

Life Christian Academy - Norfolk, Virginia

According to Rivals: Had offers from Fordham & Norfolk State

Amar Thomas - Defensive Lineman

Wise High School - Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals with multiple FBS Power Five offers

Aiden Fisher - Linebacker

Riverbend High School - Fredericksburg, Virginia

According to Rivals: Had offers from Army & Navy

Trent Hendrick - Linebacker

St. Christopher’s School - Richmond, Virginia

According to Rivals: Had multiple FBS offers

Justin Eaglin - Cornerback

Pine Forest High School - Spring Lake, North Carolina

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals

Deon Jones - Safety

Boston College transfer

42 total tackles, two fumble recoveries in 2020

Jarius Reimonenq - Safety

Arkansas State transfer

67 total tackles, two interceptions in 2021

Hugo Nash - Punter

Scotch College - Melbourne, Australia

Rated a 2-star recruit by Rivals

