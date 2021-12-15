JMU preparing to play at NDSU in FCS semifinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing for a trip to Fargo, North Dakota.

The No. 3 seed Dukes will pay a visit to No. 2 seed North Dakota State for an FCS Semifinal matchup Friday night. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. on ESPN2.

The winner advances to the FCS National Championship, which is set for Saturday, January 8 in Frisco, Texas.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.