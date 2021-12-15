Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone interested can donate to Sarah’s Venmo shown above to help with upcoming medical costs...
VSP investigating three-vehicle crash in Stuarts Draft
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians
On I-81 at mile marker 251.8 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
Crash on the interstate in Rockingham County causes delays
L.L. Bean Bootmobile
L.L. Bean Bootmobile sets foot in the Valley

Latest News

FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the...
No proof vote was rigged, but 2020 election reviews persist
Video was released Wednesday showing a witness stopping a suspect who tried to rob an...
WATCH: Bystander chases down man who stole 87-year-old woman’s purse
Strong winds and dust hit Elkhart, Kansas.
Wind, dust create severe conditions in Kansas
A barn fire in Dinwiddie County killed nine baby cows on Tuesday night.
‘We’re still in shock’: 9 calves killed in Richlands Dairy Farm barn fire