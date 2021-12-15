L.L. Bean Bootmobile sets foot in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A size 700 shoe has stepped into the Valley.

The Bootmobile is in Harrisonburg as part of an East Coast tour organized by L.L. Bean. The 14-foot Bean Boot would be worn by a person standing 143 feet tall!

The boot frequently draws attention on the highway and brings a smile to people of all ages.

“It’s toe-tally awesome. We always have fun with the Bootmobile. When we’re on the road, people wave at us and laugh. It’s fun to bring the boot to people when they are least expecting it,” said Molly Swindall, an experiential marketing specialist for L.L. Bean.

The Bootmobile will be parked on East Market Street in front of Firestone on Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. Visitors can take a photo with the boot, explore the pop-up shop, and pick up free L.L. Bean swag.

