Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Vice President and part owner of Nexus Services was charged with employment tax fraud, according to federal records.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Richard Moore of Augusta County allegedly directed the company’s day-to-day management.

From 2015 to 2020, it’s reported Moore did not pay the IRS about $1.5 million in payroll taxes.

He was indicted Thursday, Dec. 9 in Roanoke, according to a press release from the department.

Moore is charged with 10 counts of willfully failing to pay employment taxes. If charged, he could face up to five years in prison for each count.

Moore’s first court appearance is Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.

