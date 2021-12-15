Nickel reaches 2,000 career points

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel added another major milestone to his impressive resume Tuesday night.

The East Rockingham boys basketball star scored 37 points in a 78-38 victory over Mountain View to bring his career scoring total to 2,001 points. Nickel becomes the 55th boys basketball player in VHSL history reach 2,000 points. He reached the milestone with a free throw late in the fourth quarter.

Nickel, a senior, already owns VHSL records for most points scored by a freshman (662) and sophomore (902). He has already signed to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Notable 2,000 point scorers - VHSL

Mac McClung (Gate City) - 2,801 points (VHSL Record)

Andrew Rowsey (Rockbridge County) - 2,637 points

Kevin Madden (R.E. Lee-Staunton) - 2,236 points

J.J. Redick (Cave Spring) - 2,214 points

Moses Malone (Petersburg) - 2,124 points

Alonzo Mourning (Indian River) - 2,105 points

Tyler Crawford (R.E. Lee-Staunton) - 2,057 points

Tucker McCoy (Spotswood) - 2,032 points

Grant Hill (South Lakes) - 2,028 points

Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham) - 2,001 points*

*Active Player

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - Tuesday, December 14

Boys Basketball

Wilson Memorial 60, Turner Ashby 58 - Wilson Memorial improves to 6-0 overall

East Rockingham 78, Mountain View 38

Broadway 52, Fort Defiance 45

Alleghany County 48, Stuarts Draft 40

Rappahannock County 56, Luray 46

Central 54, Page County 46

Spotswood 72, Meridian 43

Girls Basketball

Fort Defiance 75, Broadway 36 - Kirby Ransome (Fort Defiance) reaches 1,000 career points

Turner Ashby 56, Wilson Memorial 29

Meridian 43, Spotswood 30

Mountain View 48, East Rockingham 35

Central 46, Page County 45

Luray 70, Rappahannock County 38

