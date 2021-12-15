Nickel reaches 2,000 career points
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel added another major milestone to his impressive resume Tuesday night.
The East Rockingham boys basketball star scored 37 points in a 78-38 victory over Mountain View to bring his career scoring total to 2,001 points. Nickel becomes the 55th boys basketball player in VHSL history reach 2,000 points. He reached the milestone with a free throw late in the fourth quarter.
Nickel, a senior, already owns VHSL records for most points scored by a freshman (662) and sophomore (902). He has already signed to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina.
Notable 2,000 point scorers - VHSL
Mac McClung (Gate City) - 2,801 points (VHSL Record)
Andrew Rowsey (Rockbridge County) - 2,637 points
Kevin Madden (R.E. Lee-Staunton) - 2,236 points
J.J. Redick (Cave Spring) - 2,214 points
Moses Malone (Petersburg) - 2,124 points
Alonzo Mourning (Indian River) - 2,105 points
Tyler Crawford (R.E. Lee-Staunton) - 2,057 points
Tucker McCoy (Spotswood) - 2,032 points
Grant Hill (South Lakes) - 2,028 points
Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham) - 2,001 points*
*Active Player
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - Tuesday, December 14
Boys Basketball
Wilson Memorial 60, Turner Ashby 58 - Wilson Memorial improves to 6-0 overall
East Rockingham 78, Mountain View 38
Broadway 52, Fort Defiance 45
Alleghany County 48, Stuarts Draft 40
Rappahannock County 56, Luray 46
Central 54, Page County 46
Spotswood 72, Meridian 43
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 75, Broadway 36 - Kirby Ransome (Fort Defiance) reaches 1,000 career points
Turner Ashby 56, Wilson Memorial 29
Meridian 43, Spotswood 30
Mountain View 48, East Rockingham 35
Central 46, Page County 45
Luray 70, Rappahannock County 38
