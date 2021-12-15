PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office announced a historic cockfighting sentencing in Virginia.

42-year-old Dale Comer Jr. of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of 26 counts of animal fighting and 20 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Officials report two of the animal fighting charges involved Comer allowing his children to be involved in animal fighting, even giving them birds of their own, teaching them how to train the birds and taking them to cockfights in West Virginia and Kentucky.

Comer also received 86 years of suspended time after he serves his five-year sentence, and he is banned from owning any kind of animal for the rest of his life.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office confiscated 335 birds and cockfighting paraphernalia from Comer’s property.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office called this the largest cockfighting sentence in Virginia history and the nation’s history.

Page County man sentenced 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty (Page County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

Page County man sentenced to five years for cockfighting and animal cruelty (Page County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.