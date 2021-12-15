Preliminary EF-2 tornado hits Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A preliminary survey showed an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Marion County early Saturday morning.

Some homes, including Elaine Abell’s were declared a total loss. The storm’s winds ripped the roof off of her house.

“What the tornado didn’t ruin, the rain did,” Abell said while walking through what’s left of her home.

While some homes were destroyed, others were left practically unscathed.

Howard Mattingly’s house was untouched by the storm, however, his garage was damaged. He spent the day Tuesday cutting wood to fix the garage’s roof and gathering the bricks the storm ripped off.

Despite that, he still considers himself lucky.

“I said look at theirs’s, look at theirs’s,” Mattingly said talking about his neighbors’ homes. “I’m still living in mine. Everything’s in pretty good shape mainly. I guess you could say I’m blessed.”

Charles Cecil feels similarly. The roof of his barn was torn off during the tornado and two of his cows died, but that was the extent of the destruction.

However, Cecil’s brother lost two of his barns, he told WAVE 3 News with tears in his eyes.

“I didn’t know what to expect when it got daylight, and I could get out to see it, and when I got out to see it, it was just terrible,” Cecil said.

The worst part though was waiting for the tornado to pass, he said. Cecil took cover in his bathroom.

“I was just scared to death,” Cecil said. “I was just scared the house was going to blow away anytime. I didn’t know what to expect. Just totally terrified, I’ve never been scared of storms or nothing, but that changed everything.”

State officials and the National Weather Service were in the Marion County area surveying the damage Tuesday.

