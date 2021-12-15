Advertisement

Rockingham Ballet Theatre prepares annual Nutcracker performance

Sophia Williams and Tyler Balint from Rockingham Ballet Theatre, perform parts of The Nutcracker.
Sophia Williams and Tyler Balint from Rockingham Ballet Theatre, perform parts of The Nutcracker.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Rockingham Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker opens this Saturday.

Sophia Williams will play the role of Clara.

“I have been dancing since I was three years old. This is my sixth Nutcracker,” Williams said.

Tyler Balint is playing the role of the Nutcracker Prince. He’s been dancing since he was six years old.

“My favorite part is when the nutcracker comes to life in Clara’s dream. He hops out of the clock and he is swinging his sword. It really feels like you are immersed,” Balint explained.

The company has performed The Nutcracker every year since 1995. Last year, the company had to scale back their normal performance due to the pandemic.

“The last time we did The Nutcracker on stage, I keep on thinking that was the last Nutcracker we did. In my brain, it is like ‘Oh it was only a year ago.’ It wasn’t,” Williams explained.

This year, Clara and the Nutcracker Prince will return to the stage at Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

Williams says her favorite part of the show is at the end of the party scene.

“And Clara comes in and does a bunch of really difficult turns across the stage. Then she does a leap, runs down to the center and does a couple more moves,” she said.

For tickets to The Nutcracker, click here.

