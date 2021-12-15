Advertisement

School systems adjust as food supply issues persist

Food supply issues have persisted for months. One local system says they expect the problem to last through the end of the school year.(Photo: Lynchburg City Schools)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Breakfast and lunchtime at school has usually meant a fair selection of food for students.

Menus are typically planned far in advance, giving families an idea of what’s ahead.

But for months now, the menus and timeline have been significantly shortened.

“The greatest impact to us is the inability to plan menus any farther out than a week. In a normal planning year, we would have our menus planned out months in advance,” said Beth Morris, Lynchburg City Schools nutrition director.

Morris said despite the problem, they’re still making things work.

She said the school system has a large warehouse freezer that’s aiding them in storing products whenever they’re available and the system can get them.

“We are paying very close attention to what items have come into our distributors and when that items comes in and there are 50 cases or there are 75 cases, we are in a position to bring those items in,” said Morris.

She said the district is developing relationships with new vendors that the district plans to keep when supply chains normalize again.

However, the problem has not been unique to the Hill City.

Karen Arthur is the supervisor of nutrition for Bedford County Public Schools. She said the problem has been more significant over the past month, leading to a less diverse selection for students.

“We strive to offer what we menu, but some of these things are out of our control. But luckily we’ve still been able to provide all the nutritional components that our meals have to meet,” said Arthur.

Questions remain on when school systems will feel relief.

“We’re all getting ready to shut down for Christmas break and we’re hopeful that that may give a lot of our manufacturers that make products time to play catch up,” said Arthur.

“What I am hearing from our distributors and manufacturers directly is that we need to be prepared for this [to last] for at least the remainder of this school year,” said Morris.

