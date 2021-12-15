Advertisement

Strasburg Town Council denies Unity Resolution

A few council members said they would like to look at the resolution again.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night, the Strasburg Town Council voted 3-5 to not pass a Unity Resolution.

The resolution has been in the works for weeks following the vandalism of Strasburg resident Paul Rush’s home, twice, with anti-LGBTQ words and among other hateful speech.

“This resolution, while it may simply be words on a piece of paper, it affirms the human rights and the respect of those human rights for every citizen in this town regardless of their gender, sexuality, gender identity, race, national origin, religion, etc. Every category you can think of, this resolution covers it,” Rush said. “And again, this is a larger problem than just this town. This is in every facet of our society, however, what the town will be doing with this resolution, should they pass it, will be affirming that this town is a community where you can come and live in peace without fear.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Brandy Boies read the proposed Unity Resolution which begins by mentioning the incidences then says the town will foster equality and inclusion for all by denouncing bigotry and harassment and welcoming differences.

A few council members said they would like the resolution to be worded more generally.

“I just think it should be totally inclusive and if we say we’re starting this and we’re stating this because of this one event, it kind of makes it about that one event,” Town council member Doreen Ricard said.

Boies explained the reasoning for including Rush’s experiences.

“The reason behind the first three [bullet points] is to explain in the history books why we are here, how we got here. Doesn’t mean things didn’t happen before this,” Boies said.

Some council members said they would like to look at the resolution again.

Council members thanked Rush for their courage to come forward and before voting, Boies said she wanted to remind residents that the town is a safe space despite how the vote went.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

