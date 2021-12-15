Tornado outbreak- by the numbers and how rare is this?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The December 10-11, 2021 tornado outbreak is an unfortunate one to add to the history books. I want to go over the data, what we know and what we don’t know and break this down.

Are December tornadoes rare?

Not at all. Tornadoes can happen at any time of the day, at any time of the year. Tornadoes have happened in every state and during every month. Typically we think of the spring when we think tornadoes and tornado outbreaks but the almost secondary season can be in the fall and winter for some parts of the country. There have been powerful tornadoes in December before.

States with the number of average tornadoes in December (NOAA)

How does the #QuadStateTornado fit into a climatology of 1950-2019 December tornadoes? They're most common from the Deep South to the Midwest, typically moving from SW -> NE



While the intensity and track is still unknown, it will be one of a handful of violent December tornadoes pic.twitter.com/UBTjauqPnO — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) December 12, 2021

Was this a well forecasted event?

The Storm Prediction Center did an excellent forecast with this storm system. While we can’t predict a tornado path of 200+ miles in advance, the ingredients were in place for a big severe weather event and concern grew each day getting closer to the event. All of the storm reports shown in the graphic below are within the risk area highlighted by SPC. The pink boxes are all the tornado warnings, the red triangles are the tornado reports. Hours before

Here's a quick preliminary look at last night's event in terms of tornado warnings and storm reports compared to SPC's D1 outlook.



The two long-track tornadic supercells moving from AR through TN into KY are evident, as is a damaging line of storms that tracked over St Louis. pic.twitter.com/m1Mkb9dcvr — Jack Sillin (@JackSillin) December 11, 2021

How deadly was this outbreak?

This was an exceptionally deadly tornado outbreak. At least 88 people have lost their lives, and an unknown number injured. This is now the number one deadliest tornado outbreak for December.

The top deadliest tornado outbreaks in December (NOAA)

It is also the deadliest tornado outbreak since May of 2011. (That is the outbreak that included the Joplin tornado which killed 158 people in Joplin alone).

This is not the deadliest tornado outbreak in U.S. History. That unfortunate statistic goes to the Tri-State tornado of 1925 which holds the record for the longest track tornado (219 mile path) and the deadliest tornado with 747 fatalities.

This picture sits outside the entrance to @NWSSPC ops & is seen by forecasters every day before shift. It is a great reminder of why we do what we do. Today it hits a little different. 13/606/70 are more than #s. All I see are hundreds of heartbreaking images of the last few days pic.twitter.com/MCTnOq29Qc — Evan Bentley (@evan_bentley) December 14, 2021

Could this be the longest path for a tornado?

It’s possible but that will take some time to figure out. Now there were many supercells that night but there’s one path in question for the potentially longest path for a tornado. The storm started in Kentucky and ended just over the Ohio. This is the same storm that produced a tornado that tore a path through Mayfield, Kentucky. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, the path so far is up to 128 miles and the preliminary rating is at least an EF-3 with winds of 158-206mph. The width is estimated at this time to be 3/4 of a mile wide. Again this is preliminary and the storm survey is not complete.

This image below from Jack Sillin is one single cell. Not the path of a tornado. Did it start to produce a tornado in Arkansas, or did the tornado not form until the cell moved into Tennessee? Was it one continuous path or not? These are still questions that need to be answered. This tornado is being referred to as the Quad-state tornado.

Here's a look at last night's most powerful supercell from a radar perspective.



The storm was a discernable entity for just over 11 hours as it traveled 600 miles from AR to OH.



During much of that time, the storm exhibited a classic "hook echo" indicative of strong rotation. pic.twitter.com/kBRcAhKLyv — Jack Sillin (@JackSillin) December 11, 2021

This is a look at the longest tornado paths in history per the Storm Prediction Center. These are listed in full path length but tornado surveys done before modern radar were difficult to complete. We can’t say for sure if some paths were completely continuous or if it was a family of tornados. That meaning that one supercell produced several tornadoes.

The longest tornado paths- data per the Storm Prediction Center (NOAA)

There are several significant tornadoes and some with long paths

What’s being called the Quad-state tornado is not the only long path tornado nor the only powerful tornado.

The tornado that moved through Evansville, IL (this is the one that hit the Amazon warehouse) has so far been rated an EF-3 with winds of 150mph. The path is short at 3.65 miles long.

A long track tornado also went through Ramsey, Illinois. This produced peak winds of 118mph and a path length of 41.4 miles. Thankfully we know of no deaths with this tornado and only one injury was reported.

5 total tornadoes have now been confirmed with the addition of the EF2 in Reynolds County Missouri. Another survey is planned tomorrow for Pike County Illinois and likely Missouri as well. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/ixsjxb8fX0 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 12, 2021

What we know so far

As of the evening of December 14th, we know the tornado count is up to 39. Numerous National Weather Service offices are still surveying damage. They have called in experts on high end tornado ratings. We know these experts also include engineers.

Now when surveying damage, Meteorologists and Engineers don’t just look at the damage caused. They look at how buildings and homes were constructed. They know if it’s poorly constructed or a well built building. This takes time to complete.

We know the unfortunate death toll is at 88 and some people are still listed as missing.

We know that the rebuilding process is going to take a long time and these areas affected need a lot of help.

I don’t know what kinda wind speed it takes to slab big 2 story relatively new construction lake homes but my word. This entire point we’re currently on is just destroyed.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/BKe2frj4BA — ☈ Chris Jackson ☈ (@ChrisJacksonSC) December 12, 2021

