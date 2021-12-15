Unselfish Palmer leads JMU run game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Latrele Palmer has proven to be an unselfish and tough player for the James Madison football team this season.

Palmer is JMU’s leading rusher in 2021. He has a team-high 858 rushing yards to go along with three touchdowns on 170 carries. His role in the Dukes’ backfield has been especially important with fellow running backs Percy Agyei-Obese (CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year) and Kaelon Black (starter for first three games) sidelined with season-ending injuries.

Meanwhile, Palmer himself has been dealing with nagging injury issues throughout the season.

“I give him a lot of credit,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “He has not been 100% really since almost the beginning of camp. He’s playing through an injury and he has sucked it up for the team.”

Palmer’s best performance of the 2021 fall campaign came last Friday when he rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown in James Madison’s 28-6 victory over Montana in the FCS quarterfinals.

“I am getting better and better every week,” said Palmer. “Playing running back you take a lot of pounding, especially the type of running back that I am. I like contact basically so every week I am getting better and better.”

Palmer and the No. 3 seed Dukes travel to No. 2 seed North Dakota State for an FCS semifinal game Friday night in Fargo, North Dakota. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. (Eastern) on ESPN2.

