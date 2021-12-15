Advertisement

Valley car dealership donates blankets to local nonprofit

CMA Valley Subaru donates 80 blankets to Valley Mission Wednesday, Dec. 15.
(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thanks to a Valley car dealership, many people are going to be more prepared for cold nights.

CMA Valley Subaru donated 80 blankets to Valley Mission Wednesday, Dec. 15. Valley Mission Executive Director Susan Richardson said winter is very busy for them.

“We really need help keeping our folks warm. We have 40 clients right now, but we also work with a number of other community agencies that we can distribute blankets to, as well. We’re just going to make sure everyone has what they need, especially this time of year for the holidays,” said Richardson.

CMA Valley Subaru General Manager Charles Camp says every year, they try to give back to the local community.

“We always look to give back to our community. I just can’t imagine not having a place to live, and it’s getting colder out, so what a better way to give blankets to those who are in need,” said Camp.

Richardson said they help the Staunton area as much as they can, so support from business partners is always welcome.

“The blankets are a huge help to us. It defers overhead cost so we don’t have to purchase the blankets. We always give food to the community, and working with places like Subaru has really been a blessing,” said Richardson.

Donations to Valley Mission can be taken to their office at 1513 W Beverley St, Staunton, VA 24401. They’re looking for donations of umbrellas, ice melt, and cleaning supplies.

