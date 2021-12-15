Advertisement

Warm weather partially to blame for tornado outbreak

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After last week’s storms, many communities in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois are devastated.

The outbreak is now known was the deadliest tornado outbreak for December in the U.S. Although December isn’t the most common time for tornadoes, they do happen this time of year.

However, this outbreak was very long and covered a wide area.

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was one of the largest tornado outbreaks for December in the U.S, and they said warm air had a lot to do with it.

“The biggest thing, and the thing that’s been really unusual over the southern part of the U.S. this winter so far is that it’s been so warm. On Friday before the tornadoes happened through Kentucky, Memphis set their record high temperature for December,” Harold Brooks, NOAA Senior Research Specialist, said.

Although it may not seem particularly warm in most of the Shenandoah Valley, some weather patterns are running late this year.

“One of the things that usually happens by this time of year is that a cold front will come all the way through the U.S. and cools off the gulf and cools off the water in the gulf, and that removes a lot of the fuel we have for thunderstorms. There hasn’t been a front that’s gotten close to the gulf this winter,” Brooks said.

Brooks said many have tried to connect tornadoes with climate change, but he said those connections are tenuous. Instead, Brooks said the connection is between climate change and overall temperatures.

“Weather does happen, and rare events do occur. The really unusual aspect of this event has been the extremely warm temperatures, which are more likely because we’ve been warming for the last half century on the planet,” Brooks said.

Brooks added the Storm Prediction Center has also issued a risk of severe storms with extreme winds and possible tornados through Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin for Wednesday. That would be Minnesota’s first December tornado in history.

“That may actually be a rarer meteorological event than what occurred in Kentucky,” Brooks said.

Here’s how you can help communities impacted by the tornadoes.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone interested can donate to Sarah’s Venmo shown above to help with upcoming medical costs...
VSP investigating three-vehicle crash in Stuarts Draft
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Governor Northam announces tax reduction for Virginians
On I-81 at mile marker 251.8 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle...
Crash on the interstate in Rockingham County causes delays
L.L. Bean Bootmobile
L.L. Bean Bootmobile sets foot in the Valley

Latest News

A barn fire in Dinwiddie County killed nine baby cows on Tuesday night.
‘We’re still in shock’: 9 calves killed in Richlands Dairy Farm barn fire
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Caris Lucas
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Caris Lucas
Evening Forecast 12-15-21
Evening Forecast 12-15-21
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
Valley car dealership donates blankets to local nonprofit
Valley car dealership donates blankets to local nonprofit