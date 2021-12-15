Warm weather partially to blame for tornado outbreak

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After last week’s storms, many communities in Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois are devastated.

The outbreak is now known was the deadliest tornado outbreak for December in the U.S. Although December isn’t the most common time for tornadoes, they do happen this time of year.

However, this outbreak was very long and covered a wide area.

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was one of the largest tornado outbreaks for December in the U.S, and they said warm air had a lot to do with it.

“The biggest thing, and the thing that’s been really unusual over the southern part of the U.S. this winter so far is that it’s been so warm. On Friday before the tornadoes happened through Kentucky, Memphis set their record high temperature for December,” Harold Brooks, NOAA Senior Research Specialist, said.

Although it may not seem particularly warm in most of the Shenandoah Valley, some weather patterns are running late this year.

“One of the things that usually happens by this time of year is that a cold front will come all the way through the U.S. and cools off the gulf and cools off the water in the gulf, and that removes a lot of the fuel we have for thunderstorms. There hasn’t been a front that’s gotten close to the gulf this winter,” Brooks said.

Brooks said many have tried to connect tornadoes with climate change, but he said those connections are tenuous. Instead, Brooks said the connection is between climate change and overall temperatures.

“Weather does happen, and rare events do occur. The really unusual aspect of this event has been the extremely warm temperatures, which are more likely because we’ve been warming for the last half century on the planet,” Brooks said.

Brooks added the Storm Prediction Center has also issued a risk of severe storms with extreme winds and possible tornados through Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin for Wednesday. That would be Minnesota’s first December tornado in history.

“That may actually be a rarer meteorological event than what occurred in Kentucky,” Brooks said.

