Warming up into the weekend

WEDNESDAY: High clouds into the evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. A light breeze with wind a little steadier across higher ridges this evening. Partly cloudy overnight and still cold but lows above freezing. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: High pressure will begin to move offshore to end the week, and this will allow more southerly flow to bring even warmer temperatures to the area. Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s early but warming quickly with plenty of sunshine.

A much warmer day, breezy at times. Plenty of sun with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. For low elevation areas below 1,000′ around Petersburg and Moorefield, highs will be around 70. A fantastic day to enjoy time outside.

Clouds continue to increase after sunset ahead of a weak cold front. Temperatures in the 50s into the evening and there will be a few sprinkles and a few isolated brief showers but most of us will stay completely dry. The exception will be across the Alleghenies where we will have scattered showers for the evening overnight. A chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s with a good amount of cloud cover.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start as temperatures start off rather mild with temperatures in the 50s by mid-morning. More clouds than sun around for today and staying pleasant for the afternoon. The front that moved through Thursday night will lift back to the north as a warm front as we go through the day. Temperatures stay warm once again for the afternoon. Highs today likely into the low to mid 60s for most areas. Northern Shenandoah, Hardy and Grant counties and into Frederick county will see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is closer to the front.

Expect some scattered showers late afternoon and into the evening and another round Saturday. However rain does not look plentiful and it will not be widespread. Just know that there likely will be some showers later in the day.

This all depends on the timing of the warm front. Overnight, a few isolated showers and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots near 50.

SATURDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures rising in the 50s. More clouds than sun again today with a cold front moving toward the area. Ahead of it, another warm day with highs in the low 60s for West Virginia areas and into the mid to upper 60s for the Valley. A few showers likely, but not until later in the day, around and after sunset with this system. The cold front likely crosses in the evening and that will drop temperatures quickly. A colder night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold for the morning with temperatures slowly rising into the 40s. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, so more sunshine for the afternoon. Much cooler as afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Overnight, clear and quite cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures slowly rising in the 30s. More sunshine today with a few passing clouds. Quite a cold day for today. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s with a few spots in West Virginia likely staying in the upper 30s. Overnight, partly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A cold morning today with temperatures starting in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and turning milder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots near 50. Feeling cool at times with the clouds, but an overall pleasant day.

