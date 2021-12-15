Advertisement

White Birch Communities gets into the Christmas spirit

By Julian Bussells
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For four years White Birch Communities, a retirement community in Harrisonburg near the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, has been decorating their community sunroom with Christmas decorations for residents and their families to enjoy during the holiday season.

“Seeing the residents gleam when they come out here to visit, and they bring their family members out here and stroll through and at night time with the lights when it’s dark in here and the lights are shining it’s just, it’s beautiful,” said Penny Olinger, administrative associate of White Birch Communities.

Last year, family members missed out on the decorations due to COVID-19 protocols, but Olinger is happy to see them back this holiday season.

Over a course of four weeks, Olinger and other White Birch Communities employees worked on the decorations, which included a gingerbread house set that was constructed from cardboard boxes. They were also able to get creative by making lollipops out of balloons and candy canes from pool noodles.

“We always go big,” said Olinger with a chuckle. “If you’re going to go big, go big, don’t go small.”

