11 Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU nurses welcome babies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s been a baby boom in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU!

Between March and August of this year, 11 NICU nurses welcome new babies into their families.

Caring for tiny preemies and critically ill newborns creates a bond among NICU nurses, which helped them even more with having so many people to share the experience with.

“This is my first baby, so I was able to ask questions and get wonderful recommendations for so many baby items like breast pumps, doulas, bottles and so much more! And now with everyone delivered, we try to get together for ‘mom group’ every once in a while, and we all know we can ask even the silliest questions to each other,” said Megan Spataro. Her daughter, Carmen, is 4 months old.

Something else they had to navigate during their pregnancies was deciding when to get vaccinated.

“I received my first dose of Pfizer on January 6, 2021. What a day to celebrate! I was 11 weeks pregnant and so scared, but I knew I had made the best decision for me and my baby,” said Genevieve Tehovnik. Her daughter Lorelai is 4 months old.

Now, all new moms are back to work in the NICU, either part-time or full-time, but ready to celebrate the holidays with their newest addition.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.