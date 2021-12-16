2 bidders protest plan for Charlottesville’s Gen. Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two unsuccessful bidders for the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protesters to Charlottesville have filed a letter protesting the city’s process to get rid of the statue, which ended last week in the acceptance of a proposal to melt it down and turn it into new art.

The Daily Progress reports that Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation, on behalf of the Ellenbrook Museum, filed the letter Tuesday.

They say the process was arbitrary and resulted in an illegal award to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

The two foundations are asking the city to reopen the monument for bids.

