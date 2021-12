HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department alerted motorists to avoid eastbound lanes of E. Market St. between Country Club Rd. and Evelyn Byrd Ave. due to a serious crash.

HPD asks that you be safe and find an alternate route as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.