Advertisement

DIGITAL EXTRA: Previewing JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal with Sam Herder of HERO Sports

By TJ Eck
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck chats with Sam Herder of HERO Sports before James Madison and North Dakota State square off in an FCS semifinal game Friday night.

Kickoff between the Dukes and Bison is set for 9:15 p.m. (eastern) Friday night in Fargo, North Dakota. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school
42-year-old Dale Comer Jr. of Page County has been sentenced to five years in jail after being...
Page County man sentenced 5 years for cockfighting and animal cruelty
Nexus VP charged with employment tax fraud
L.L. Bean Bootmobile
L.L. Bean Bootmobile sets foot in the Valley
Rendering of the improved site on North Mason Street.
City council approves fuel station at downtown Harrisonburg 7/11

Latest News

No. 3 seed James Madison is preparing to play at No. 2 seed North Dakota State in the...
JMU Football Opponent Report: North Dakota State
DIGITAL EXTRA: Previewing JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal with Sam Herder of HERO Sports
DIGITAL EXTRA: Previewing JMU-NDSU FCS Semifinal with Sam Herder of HERO Sports
H.S. Girls Basketball: Albemarle defeats Harrisonburg, 44-37
H.S. Girls Basketball: Albemarle defeats Harrisonburg, 44-37
JMU football early signing day (11 p.m. report)
JMU football early signing day (11 p.m. report)