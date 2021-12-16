Harrisonburg Police hold annual Shop with a Cop event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There was quite a large police presence at the Valley Mall in Harrisonburg on Wednesday night, but it was all for some good fun.

The Harrisonburg Police Department held its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread joy to kids in the Friendly City.

Thanks to the Harrisonburg Police Foundation, more than 50 children were able to shop with a Harrisonburg cop and pick out some gifts.

With help from Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Boys and Girls Club, and Harrisonburg Social Services, HPD is able to identify families in need and invite them to participate in this event.

Lt. Chris Monahan said it’s just as fun for the officers as it is for the kids.

“It puts a smile on both the cop’s and the kid’s face to have these positive interactions, to see the smiles, to see the energy, to see the family together and being able to take them and get them some things they wouldn’t otherwise be able to get,” Monahan said. “It’s a great experience for law enforcement and the kids.”

Last holiday season, the department held a modified event where officers shopped on their own, then delivered wrapped gifts to children in the community. Lt. Monahan said it was great to be back in person again.

“The focus this holiday season is to provide a positive holiday experience for children and their families – especially helping those facing greater economic impact,” Harrisonburg Police Foundation Chairman David Jackson said. “Our intent has been to raise more funds this year than what was historically done and increase the number of children and families benefited by this initiative, and we accomplished this.”

The officers and children also got to enjoy a meal together and take some photos with Santa Claus.

